For Adams Christian head football coach David King, Friday’s open date could not have come at a better time.
The Rebels received a first-round bye in MAIS Class 4A after defeating Riverfield 43-36 Friday in Rayville.
The Rebels are the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of the Winston Academy-Riverfield game on November 5.
“We’ve had two really physical games with Tri-County and Riverfield over the last three weeks, so we welcome the open date to heal up,” King said. “We are excited about being able to host a playoff game. We’re excited about the postseason.”
The Rebels got a huge win over Riverfield Friday as Jamar Kaho scored on a 14-yard touchdown run with 3:55 remaining. J.J. Claiborne’s two-point conversion run allowed AC to walk away with a hard-fought 43-36 win.
Connor Aplin scored on a three-yard run. Samuel Merriett’s extra point gave ACCS a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Coleman Carter threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Coin Cauthen at the 11:50 mark of the second quarter for a 21-6 lead. After that, the Raiders’ defense stepped up and that allowed them to get back in the game.
AC quarterback Coleman Carter completed 12 of 24 passes for 246 yards with two touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown.
