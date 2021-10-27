Ferriday senior running back Jaquarius Davis rushed for 341 yards on 14 attempts and three touchdowns as the Trojans picked up their first win of the season, celebrating Homecoming with a 32-22 win over Madison.
Davis returned to the lineup after having to sit out the past two games because of COVID-19 contact.
“I was raring to get back,:” said an excited Davis after the contest. “I was ready. The offensive line did a great job. This was big for our confidence.”
“Jaquarius had fresh legs,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. “He did a good job running the football.”
Madison started out their first possession with two straight five-yard penalties before Cory Moore busted a run off tackle and went 85 yards for a touchdown.
But then it became the Jaquarius Davis show.
Davis scored the first of three touchdowns from 65 yards out and ran in the conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
While Davis was more than efficient on the ground, Ferriday coach Stanley Smith went with sidearm quarterback Jytavis Holmes and moved Sharone Finister to wide receiver.
Holmes was scheduled to be the starter, but has been unable to play for disciplinary reasons.
“Jytavis did a good job and will get better with repetition,” Smith said. “Being able to run the football allowed us to get some of their players out of the box. And that opened up the lanes. Sharone did a good job at wide receiver. It took some pressure off of him not being at quarterback and focus on playing receiver.”
The move paid off in a big way.
Holmes connected with a wide-open Finister on a 30-yard touchdown — the first TD pass of the year for the Trojans to put Ferriday up 14-8.
Ferriday’s Jerry Griffin recovered the ensuing kick 10 yards down the field with 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“It’s not an intentional onsides kick, but we have our players ready in case a mistake happens,” Smith said.
After the recovery, Davis received the hand-off and was immediately engulfed by a Madison defensive tackle, but somehow managed to spin out of the tackle and reached 62 yards for the score.
“I rely a lot on my quick reflexes,” Davis said.
Madison pulled to within 22-14 with 7:53 remaining in the first half as Moore scored on a 7-yard run.
The Jaguars tied the game with 2:30 remaining before half as quarterback Jeremiah Marsall scored from two yards out and Moore ran in the conversion.
A sack by Ferriday’s defense midway through the third quarter put the Jaguars at their own 4-yard line.
Following an incompletion, a low snap on a punt went past the Madison blocker through the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Ferriday at 24-22 leads with 6:56 remaining.
Madison got the ball back, but Marshall was stopped on fourth-and 1 at the Ferriday 26 to give the Trojans the ball back.
Davis scored his third TD of the night on a 75-yard scamper with 11:02 remaining in the game and Dylan Boxley ran in the conversion.
Ferriday’s defense stopped Marshall on fourth-and-goal from the Trojan 1-yard line. On the next play, Davis broke loose and zig-zagged across the field three times before being brought down inside the Madison 5-yard line.
A penalty moved the ball back to the 10-yard line and Ferriday took a knee to run out the clock.
“That was a huge win for us,” Smith said. “We had a real good Homecoming crowd and the guys got a taste of winning and fighting til the end to earn it.”
Ferriday plays at Delhi Charter Friday before hosting Vidalia on Novermber 5.
