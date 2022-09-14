The Kiroli Foundation announced the annual Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival, which is planned for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kiroli Park in West Monroe.
Admission is $5 per person for those 3 years old and up.
The NELA Celtic Fest is the longest-running festival still in existence in the Ouachita Parish area. The festival seeks to preserve the rich Celtic heritage, traditions and lore of Northeast Louisiana.
The Highland Games are expected to return as part of this year’s event. It has been more than five years since the games have taken place at the festival. Professional athletes are expected to travel from all over the country to compete in six disciplines: The caber toss, weights for distance, weights for height, heavy hammer, stone put and sheaf toss.
Registration for the Highland Games is also open to amateurs. Individuals who excel in powerlifting, CrossFit, or other athletic disciplines are all encouraged to participate. Backyard Rebellion, the Highland Games organization overseeing the games, plans to provide free demonstrations and mini-coaching sessions on-site. There is no fee to register.
Registration information can be found on the Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival Facebook page.
The festival is expected to feature performances including Murder the Stout, the Thistle Dancers and Pipers, Emerald Accent, Bonnie Ferguson with Dead Reckoning, and the newly formed local band, The Celtic Collective.
Artists, crafters and food vendors are expected to sell Celtic-themed and handmade items. Flying Heart Brewing and Pub plans to sell beer on-tap at the festival for attendees 21 years old and up. Sponsorship opportunities and vendor slots are still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.