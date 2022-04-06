Mangham extends winning streak to nine By Joey Martin / Sun sports Apr 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mangham High’s baseball game extended its winning streak to nine games as the Dragons posted wins over Beekman Charter, Choudrant and Glenbrook.“We just want to stay focused,” said first year Mangham coach Brett Duplissey. “We haven’t won anything yet. We still have district and the playoffs.”Duplissey took over a team that returned only two starters from a team that lost out in the Class 2A semifinals to Rosepine last year. “I think that’s been some motivation this year, for the new guys to show they can get back there,” Duplissey said.On Saturday, Mangham defeated Glenbrook 7-1.Luke Curtis, who was selected as a designated hitter for the East Team in the 2022 LHSCA/LBCA All-Star Baseball game at Louisiana Christian on May 20-21, struck out 10 and did not allow an earned run.Gage Hutson led the Dragons with two hits, while Kolton Huber and Cole Casey both had base hits.In the win over Choudrant, Hutson got the win, striking out 10.Lane Pierce got the save.Huber singled and had an RBI. Against Beekman, Lane Almond gave up a base hit with two outs in the fifth to lose a no-hitter.Almond threw 69 pitches over five innigs, striking out seven.Hutson and Michael Johnson collected three hits each.Johnson drove in four tuns and had four stolen bases.Casey and Austin Lively had two hits each.Mangham defeated Beekman Charter 5-2 on March 29 for its sixth straight win.Curtis allowed three hits over five innings, striking out nine while also collecting two hits.Gage Hutson pitched two innings, allowing a hit and striking out five.Shea Gwin also had two hits.Hutson, Lane Almond and Kolton Huber had one hit each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mangham High Gage Hutson Sport Baseball Base Hit Baseball Game Winning Streak Lane Luke Curtis Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOlinde family overcomes life-changing event togetherSt .Frederick takes down OCS in District 2-1A tiltPolice Jury moves to rename parish, 'Washita'Ellis blames judges for violence in MonroeFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustWest Monroe baseball's win streak rises to 142022 Boys Basketball All ParishJudiciary Commission urged to suspend MarchmanLady Panthers find groove on softball diamondWest Monroe man accused of vehicular homicide Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
