Monterey High celebrated Homecoming with a sweep of Dodson Friday.
Monterey’s boys defeated Dodson 71-23, while the Lady Wolves cruised to a 48-13 win.
“It’s nice to have those types of games every now and then, especially on Homecoming,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “Everybody on both teams got to play, which was also good.”
Jack Magoun led the boys team with 17 points, while Brandon Tiffee added 14.
Addie LaCaze paced the Lady Wolves with 13 points, while Erin Tiffee added 11.
The game was also one of the last games to be played at the original Monterey gym.
Richard is hoping Monterey’s home game with Grace Christian on Tuesday will be the first game to be played in the new gym.
The current Monterey gym, which was built in the mid-1950s, holds 450 spectators.
The new gym will seat 625 spectators. Monterey has been unable to host a home playoff game in Monterey because of the lower number.
The new gym has been delayed by COVID, weather and construction issues for months.
“It’s going to be a bit anti-climatic, but we are anxious to get in the gym,” Richard said.
Monterey hosted Rapides Tuesday in what may have been the last game in the old gym.
“It’s a bit sentimental,” Richard said. “There’s so many great memories there. But it’s past time to get in the new one. It’s going to be different. It will probably take us our final home games this year to get used to the transition and get adjusted to the new facility.”
Monterey has five home games remaining, including a make-up game with Georgetown on February 2 that was postponed because of stormy weather.
The top 28 teams advance to the Division IV Non-Select state tournament.
Obviously, the Wolves have their work cut out for them to be among the top 14 and host a first-round game.
The Lady Wolves are sitting at No. 36.
But right now, making the playoffs is the main concern.
“We just want to continue getting better with each game, and everything else will take care of itself,” Richard said.
