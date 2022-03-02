Tuesday roundup By Joey Martin Mar 2, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lady Vikings split pairVidalia High defeated Beekman 12-8 in the first game of a doubleheader before falling to the Lady Tigers 11-6 in the nightcap.Kirsten Grove collected four this in the first game for Vidalia, while Allie LeBlanc doubled and singled. Cayley Weatherly and Taegen Kenney had two singles each.In the second game, Taylor McElwee homered and singled.Madelyn Fielder, Abby Fielder and Weatherly each singled.Vidalia hosts Marksville Thursday.Delta Charter softball falls to Franklin ParishDelta Charter loaded the bases in the first inning but were unable to score any runs before Franklin Parish scored in every inning but the first in a 12-3 Lady Patriot win Tuesday in Ferriday.Jaden Boydstun and Rachel Brown doubled and singled, while Maddi White collected two singles.Pyper Brown doubled, while Rami Burks and Kayven Atwood both singled.Delta Charter plays at Avoyelles Thursday. Delta Charter baseball loses slugfestAvoyelles Charter defeated Delta Charter 19-13 in baseball action Tuesday in Ferriday.Avoyelles used an 8-run third inning to outlast the Storm, who scored four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh.Payten Roberts led Delta Charter with two doubles and a single.Ethan Keith singled twice.Chase McGraw and Tyron Singleton both doubled.Delta Charter plays LaSalle in the Harrisonburg Tournament Thursday before facing Forest on Saturday.Vidalia falls to Oak Grove.Vidalia High managed two hits as the Vikings fell to Oak Grove 19-1 in Oak Grove Tuesday.Braden Goldman and Zion Buck had Vidalia’s only hits.Oak Grove moves up to Class 2A and into Vidalia’s district next season.Vidalia faces Kilbourne Thursday in the Harrisonburg Tournament before playing Sicily Island Saturday in Harrisonburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vidalia High Cayley Weatherly Baseball Sport Inning Avoyelles Charter Delta Franklin Parish Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?Chief, officers could face chargesWild fast start sends No. 5 Ouachita to quarterfinalsClaiborne Christian girls claim Division V State ChampionshipMARTIN: State titles have become the norm for Northeast Louisiana baseballPolar Bear Classic results: West Monroe's win over Barbe highlights weekendNo upsets this time: West Monroe beats Southwood to advanceWest Monroe woman arrested for aggravated flight from officerWossman girls clinch state tournament berthSEDD questions Ellis’ funding proposal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
