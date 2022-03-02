Lady Vikings split pair

Vidalia High defeated Beekman 12-8 in the first game of a doubleheader before falling to the Lady Tigers 11-6 in the nightcap.

Kirsten Grove collected four this in the first game for Vidalia, while Allie LeBlanc doubled and singled.

Cayley Weatherly and Taegen Kenney had two singles each.

In the second game, Taylor McElwee homered and singled.

Madelyn Fielder, Abby Fielder and Weatherly each singled.

Vidalia hosts Marksville Thursday.

Delta Charter softball falls to Franklin Parish

Delta Charter loaded the bases in the first inning but were unable to score any runs before Franklin Parish scored in every inning but the first in a 12-3 Lady Patriot win Tuesday in Ferriday.

Jaden Boydstun and Rachel Brown doubled and singled, while Maddi White collected two singles.

Pyper Brown doubled, while Rami Burks and Kayven Atwood both singled.

Delta Charter plays at Avoyelles Thursday.

Delta Charter baseball loses slugfest

Avoyelles Charter defeated Delta Charter 19-13 in baseball action Tuesday in Ferriday.

Avoyelles used an 8-run third inning to outlast the Storm, who scored four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Payten Roberts led Delta Charter with two doubles and a single.

Ethan Keith singled twice.

Chase McGraw and Tyron Singleton both doubled.

Delta Charter plays LaSalle in the Harrisonburg Tournament Thursday before facing Forest on Saturday.

Vidalia falls to Oak Grove.

Vidalia High managed two hits as the Vikings fell to Oak Grove 19-1 in Oak Grove Tuesday.

Braden Goldman and Zion Buck had Vidalia’s only hits.

Oak Grove moves up to Class 2A and into Vidalia’s district next season.

Vidalia faces Kilbourne Thursday in the Harrisonburg Tournament before playing Sicily Island Saturday in Harrisonburg.

