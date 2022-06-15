More than $340,000 in funds were improperly taken by a former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk, the state Legislative Auditor says.
In a report released last week, former Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Deputy Clerk Donald J. Ryder Jr. used transfer system PayPal to divert $344,226 of public funds from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court to himself from Dec. 24, 2014 to Oct. 10, 2018.
“By improperly transferring and receiving public funds he was not entitled to receive, Mr. Ryder may have violated state and federal law,” stated the Legislative Auditor's June 1 report.
The audit was performed after the state Legislative Office received a complaint from the Clerk’s auditor, Quint Martin, of Cameron, Hines and Company, regarding potentially improper transfers to Ryder’s PayPal account.
Ryder worked as deputy clerk for the Clerk of Court from June 18, 2001 until Oct. 11, 2018. As a deputy clerk, Ryder was responsible for the Clerk’s bookkeeping, payroll and bank deposits as well as sometimes performing other accounting employees’ assigned duties.
Louise Bond, a former Clerk of Court, claimed Ryder had sole access to the Clerk of Court's Paypal account.
“Ms. Bond neither had access to the PayPal account nor did she monitor it,” stated the Legislative Auditor's report. “She was unaware of the transaction activity within the account, as Mr. Ryder never provided her with any reports. When Mr. Ryder left, Ms. Bond called Mr. Ryder to obtain the login information for the account, but Mr. Ryder refused to give her the information. The current Chief Deputy Clerk had to contact PayPal to obtain access to the account.”
Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack said his office obtained the Clerk of Court Paypal account records from Dec. 21, 2014 to Dec. 20, 2021 and evaluated account transactions during the period of Ryder’s employment.
Records indicated the Clerk of Court had net revenue of $928,144 between Dec.21, 2014 and Oct. 11, 2018. The PayPal account showed a total of 46 transfers to a Clerk of Court email address totaling $588,500 as “General Withdrawal” from the Clerk’s PayPal account that were deposited in the Clerk’s bank account throughout this period.
“We also found 232 additional withdrawals to Mr. Ryder’s email address totaling $344,226 that were classified as “General Payment,” stated the report. “Mr. Ryder’s Human Resources file includes a form, signed by Mr. Ryder, where he listed the same email address.”
Records of Ryder's PayPal account matched the $344, 226 from the “General Payment” from the Clerk of Court PayPal account with $259,357 for “Withdraw Funds to Personal Bank Account,” $49,124 for “Various Purchases,” $33,745 for “Personal Payments Sent” and $2,000 for Tat Gear LLC, a business which Ryder manages.
“Mr. Ryder told us that he used his personal email address to transfer Clerk of Court funds to his PayPal account from the Clerk’s PayPal account and that the payments were authorized by the former Clerk Louise Bond to compensate him for operating the website,” stated the report. “Mr. Ryder provided us with a letter dated September 24, 2012 with Ms. Bond’s signature where Mr. Ryder was authorized to receive a maximum of $2,500 per month from PayPal for operating the website.”
The bottom of the letter contained a handwritten note from Oct. 18, 2012 which states that a verbal agreement with Bond was entered into to ensure $10,000 per month was deposited.
“Mr. Ryder told us the handwritten note was his handwriting and that he was to be paid $2,500 per month to transfer $10,000 per month from the Clerk’s PayPal into the Clerk’s bank account,” stated the report. “He also told us the note was meant to explain that as long as the Clerk received $10,000 per month from the PayPal account, he was to be paid any excess. Further, Mr. Ryder told us Ms. Bond has a copy of the letter approving the PayPal transfers to him and a copy of the letter should be in his employee file that Ms. Bond kept in her office.”
Bond denied any agreement of this type.
“She further said the signature on the letter looks like her signature, but she does not believe that she signed the letter; however, she had a signature stamp and said it may have been a signature stamp,” stated the report.
Bond said she did not take any record from her tenure as clerk and that all records are with the current clerk of court Dana Benson. Benson found employee records under Bond's desk when she left.
“We reviewed the employee records and did not find any records concerning Mr. Ryder,” stated the report. “We also reviewed Mr. Ryder’s human resources file and did not find a copy of the letter from Ms. Bond to Mr. Ryder. Further, the amounts transferred from the Clerk’s PayPal account to Mr. Ryder’s PayPal account were not included in Mr. Ryder’s Wage and Tax Statement (W-2) for the years 2015 through 2018.”
Bond also denied entering into any agreement telling Ryder he could received $2,500 per month from PayPal for operating the Clerk of Court website.
