I’ve written letters to the editor before, most of them about politics or expressing anger, mistrust and more.
So, I thought I would change the subject of this letter to one of love and care. Actually, I dedicate this letter to my wife of 57 years, Mary. It is amazing when one thinks of how fast time goes by when you’re having fun. We remember when we met at 17-years-old then married at 18.
We both thought we were grown, looking back we know that was not so. Now 57 years later, we are still learning the facts of life. God in His wisdom allowed many things to come our way, and we did know they would either make us grow closer together or pull us apart. We thank God.
He was always with us and His love drew us closer to Him and each other. Young people reading this letter or maybe those who recently married or considering it will also face troubles and trials. In 1973 God called home our precious five- and one-month-old precious Toby. God bought us through the toughest time of our marriage. We still think of Toby and always will. However we will one day be together again. In all the pain we experienced we knew we could trust God because of His great love for mankind. Even the going home of our little Toby drew us closer together as we knew our two daughters also needed us.
We cried together and prayed together, then we would remember to say to one another, I love you and God loves you. Perhaps some couple reading this letter may be experiencing some problem that seems to be getting bigger every day.
If so let me say be assured, God loves you and cares about all troubles we face. So whatever you do dear friends, don’t give up. Trust God and live one day at a time.
Forgive one another and tell your wife how beautiful she is no matter how short a time or how long a time you have been married. Fifty-seven years from now, you will look back and see how beautiful life was and is. To my wife Mary who will read this letter I say, thank you for loving me in spite of myself. Some of you will remember “The Honeymooners,” when Ralph would tell his wife Alice, “Honey you are the greatest.” So I say to my Mary
