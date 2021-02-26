Trinity Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Nekeisha Smith walked into work at the new hospital Wednesday morning, the day after the new facility opened and had to catch her breath.
“After 21-and-a-half years of going to Riverland and walking into this building, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Smith said. “It is so amazing to sit back and realize this is really happening.”
Smith said patients were transferred from Riverland to Trinity Medical Center Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. by two ambulances.
“That entire transformation was excellent,” Smith said.
Work began last Friday despite the winter weather storm on moving from Riverland to Trinity Medical.
“Everything went smoothly,” Smith said. “Our first day went well. There are some kinks that we still have to work out. Everyone is getting into the swing of everything and becoming familiar with the building. It’s an exciting time for us.”
