D’Arbonne Woods Charter pitcher Austin Rivers held Vidalia to one hit as the Timberwolves ended Vidalia High’s season with a 4-0 playoff win in the Class 2A first round.
“He did a good job of spotting his fastball,” said Vidalia High head coach Nicholas Kennedy.
Luke Williamson had Vidalia’s only hit.
Peyton Fort pitched five innings for the Vikings, while Jake Spears went one inning.
Neither pitcher gave up an earned run.
D’Arbonne Woods had five hits.
The Vikings entered the game as the No. 22 seed in Class 2A.
Plaquemine is No. 11.
The Green Devils will play Springfield in a best-of-three series.
“I wish the first round was a best-of-three series,” Kennedy said.
The regionals and quarterfinals are a best-of-three series.
Vidalia ends its season at 10-12.
The Vikings lost their first six games.
“We battled through a whole lot this year,” said Kennedy, who was in his first year as head coach.”Nothing was easy. But the guys put their noses down and grinned through so much. I am very proud of them.”
Kennedy said this year was valuable to the younger players in terms of gaining experience.
“Our three seniors were the only ones who had played in a playoff game,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to take three weeks off, and then we’re going to start working on next season.”
The Vikings ended their season with a thrilling 6-5 win over Beekman Charter Thursday in a 9-inning contest to sweep the series.
The Vikings had outscored Beekman 43-9 on April 20.
Beekman scored five runs in its first at-bat, but the Vikings came back to tie the game and send it into extra innings.
In the bottom of the ninth, Clay Watts singled and Nate Tatum came in as a pinch-runner.
Tatum stole second and moved to third on a groundout by Lane Dean.
With Spears at the plate, the pitch got away from the Beekman catcher and Tatum scored the winning run.
Peyton Fort struck out 11 over five innings, allowing one hit.
“This game really defined us,” Kennedy said. “These kids never gave up. I could not be more proud.”
Dean and Gage Cupstid had two hits each.
Vidalia finished second to Mangham this season.
The Dragons are the No. 3 seed in Class 2A.
Mangham faced Jonesboro-Hodge Tuesday in a first-round contest. Doyle is the No. 1 seed.
