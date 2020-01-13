The second matchup between No. 1 Bossier and No. 2 Wossman lived up to the hype, as Bossier avenged an earlier loss to the Wildcats with a 59-57 victory.
One of the reasons why Wossman failed to get it done on the road was free throw shooting. The Wildcats missed five consecutive free throws down the stretch, as Wossman was unable to capitalize on multiple steals within the final few minutes.
Free throw shooting has plagued the Wildcats throughout the season, as Wossman struggled to convert free throws in the Wildats’ first loss of the season against Ouachita and later struggled to convert from the line in the 2020 Don Redden Memorial Classic.
“Right now we’re just not shooting them well,” Wossman head coach Casey Jones said. “We get the calls and we’re just not taking our time to make them.”
Jones said his Wildcats went back and forth with Bossier until Bossier took a lead before halftime and held it for the majority of the game.
“We went on a run there, and then had our opportunities late,” Jones said.
Wossman’s Nick Traylor heated up early and forced Bossier to go to a 3-2 zone for the remainder of the contest.
“They forced us to shoot the ball from the outside, and we did not shoot it well at all,” Jones said. “We hit probably around four or five out of 19 or 19 3-pointers. If I was coaching against us that’s what I would do. I would make us shoot it consistently.”
Traylor led the Wildcats with 20 points and 13 boards.
Wossman will look to rebound, as the Wildcats kick off district this week.
